Senator Ted Budd Meets with Taiwan Ambassador

Government and Politics

April 18, 2023

Washington, D.C. — Today, Senator Ted Budd (R-NC) met with Ambassador Bi-khim Hsiao of Taiwan. They discussed security cooperation between the U.S. and Taiwan, and strengthening economic ties between the two nations.

Sen. Budd said in a statement:

“I’d like to thank Ambassador Bi-khim Hsiao for the opportunity to meet and discuss how we can work together to strengthen the U.S.-Taiwan relationship. As recent events have shown, the military threat from China is real and growing. The United States must project strength and fully support Taiwan and its people against further Chinese aggression.”

