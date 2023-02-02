Senator Ted Budd Receives Committee Assignments for 118th Congress

Government and Politics

February 2, 2023

Washington, D.C. — Senator Ted Budd (R-NC) received the following committee assignments for the 118th Congress:

Committee on Armed Services

Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation

Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions

Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship

Sen. Budd said in a statement:

“I couldn’t be more excited to get to work on these committees and fulfill the promise that I made to North Carolinians: To make their lives better.”

“North Carolina has eight military installations and is home to thousands of active duty service members and veterans. I am honored to be a member of the Armed Services Committee to represent those who defend our great nation in uniform so they can keep us free and safe.”

“As a coastal state with a diverse economy dependent on our country’s waterways, highways, and railways, my service on the Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation will focus on strengthening North Carolina’s regional competitiveness and ensuring it continues to grow and thrive.”

“North Carolina is home to the largest research park in the United States, three Tier 1 research universities, and several large biotech and pharmaceutical companies. My service on the Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions will focus on attracting more of these innovative investments in North Carolina.”

“Small businesses are the leading driver of jobs and economic growth in our state and our country. My work on the Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship will focus on lowering taxes, regulations, and barriers to entry so that more North Carolinians can start and build businesses and achieve the American Dream.”