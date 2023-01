Government and Politics

January 24, 2023

Senator Ted Budd Returns from CODEL to Abraham Accords Nations

Washington, DC — Today, Senator Ted Budd (R-NC) spoke at a press conference after he returned to the United States from a Congressional Delegation to countries that signed the Abraham Accords. The press conference was convened by Senators Jacky Rosen (D-NV) and James Lankford (R-OK), who led the delegation.

