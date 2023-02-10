Government and Politics

February 10, 2023

Washington, D.C. — Senators Ted Budd (R-NC) and Thom Tillis (R-NC) have proposed legislation to honor six victims of a tragic plane crash last year in Carteret County.

The Down East Remembrance Act gives exact latitudes and longitudes of creeks’ locations which will be named after six victims.

Rep. Greg Murphy (R-NC) led the House version of the Down East Remembrance Act.

Sen. Budd said in a statement:

“Last year’s plane crash in Carteret County was a devastating tragedy. As a tribute to those we lost, I’m proud to support legislation to name the creeks in their honor. Thank you to Senator Tillis and Congressman Murphy for leading this bill.”

Sen. Tillis said:

“Eastern North Carolina continues to grieve the victims lost in the tragic plane crash last year. I am proud to introduce legislation to name creeks in honor of the North Carolinians who lost their lives on that fateful day. I thank Congressman Murphy for his leadership in this effort and hope my colleagues will take swift action to take up and pass this legislation.”

Rep. Murphy said:

“Last year, Eastern North Carolina was struck by a horrible tragedy. One year later, we look to immortalize the six Down East victims so that they will never be forgotten. While I cannot imagine the immense pain their families are still feeling, it is my hope that this bill will bring some consolation and closure. I am grateful for my colleagues in the North Carolina delegation for joining me in this effort.”

Background

On February 13th, 2022, Eastern North Carolina witnessed a tragic plane crash off the coast of Carteret County. The Down East Remembrance Act gives the exact latitudes and longitudes of six creeks on federal land and renames them after six of the following passengers: Noah Styron, age 15; Hunter Parks, age 45; Kole McInnis, age 15; Stephanie Fulcher, age 42; Jacob Taylor, age 16; and Daily Shepherd, age 15.