Seven YMW Attorneys Listed As Top Rated Lawyers by ALM

Business and Professional

February 13, 2013

Yates, McLamb & Weyher, L.L.P., a Raleigh, North Carolina-based litigation firm, announces today that seven firm partners are listed as Top Rated Lawyers by ALM. In conjunction with the December 2012 distribution of the North Carolina Top Rated Lawyers advertising supplement, ALM has established an online list of North Carolina Top Rated Lawyers. Based on receiving an AV® Preeminent™ rating byMartindale-Hubbell®, f ounding partners Dan McLamb and Barbara B. (Bonnie) Weyher, as well as firm partners Barry Cobb, Kathrine Fisher, John Minier, Rod Pettey and Brian Williams are listed.

The Martindale-Hubbell Peer Review Ratings™ are an objective indicator of a lawyer's high ethical standards and professional ability. Rated on a scale of 1 to 5 (with 1 being the lowest and 5 being the highest), AV Preeminent is the designation of attorneys who attain an average of 4.5-5.0. The ratings are based on performance in five key areas:

Legal Knowledge - Lawyer's familiarity with the laws governing his/her specific area of practice(s) Analytical Capabilities - Lawyer's creativity in analyzing legal issues and applying technical knowledge Judgment - Lawyer's demonstration of the salient factors that drive the outcome of a given case or issue. Communication Ability - Lawyer's capability to communicate persuasively and credibly Legal Experience - Lawyer's degree of experience in his/her specific area of practice(s)

About Yates, McLamb & Weyher, L.L.P.:

Formed in 1983, Yates, McLamb & Weyher represents businesses and professionals in civil litigation resulting from commercial and construction disputes, medical malpractice, product and professional liability, insurance coverage, trucking and automobile negligence. Founding partners Dan J. McLamb and Barbara B. Weyher shared a vision and built a firm characterized by legal expertise and skill, civility and professionalism in the practice of law, and tenacity in defense of their clients’ interests. Today the firm has 30 lawyers. Visit www.ymwlaw.com for more information.