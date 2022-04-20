State Youth and Youth Advisory Councils Announce ?2021-2022 Mini Grant Recipients

Government and Politics

April 20, 2022

Grant funding will help develop peer-to-peer programs for high school youth

Raleigh, NC – The NC Department of Administration’s State Youth Council and Youth Advisory Council recently awarded a total of $6,292 through the annual Mini Grant Program to 15 deserving North Carolina-based organizations. Each year, funding ranging from $100 to $500 is awarded to youth organizations to create peer-to-peer activities within their communities geared towards high schoolers.

“For more than 40 years, the Mini Grant Program has supported activities that build leadership and team skills preparing youth for the future,” said NC Department of Administration Secretary Pamela B. Cashwell. “It is our hope that youth will come away with character-building experiences as well as a sense of empowerment and desire to help build better and brighter North Carolina communities.”

Projects funded this year include a food allergy awareness campaign, a mentorship program, a care package initiative supporting mental health, and a program to help fight hunger, among others. The Mini Grant Program was established in 1977 by the Youth Advisory Council which oversees the State Youth Council. All Mini Grant applications are screened and reviewed by State Youth Councils and the Youth Advisory Council. Applications for the 2022-2023 Mini Grant Program will open this fall.

For more information on the Mini Grant Program, or to learn more about the State Youth and Youth Advisory councils, visit the NC Department of Administration website for details.

About NCDOA and the NC Council for Women and Youth Involvement

The NC Department of Administration acts as the business manager for North Carolina state government. Under the leadership of Secretary Pamela B. Cashwell, the department oversees government operations and advocacy programs. The department's advocacy programs help to promote and assist diverse segments of the state's population that have been traditionally underserved. The North Carolina Council for Women and Youth Involvement is a division of NCDOA. Their mission is to advise the governor, state legislators and state leaders on issues impacting women and youth.