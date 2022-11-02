Ted Budd Mike Pence: A National Ban on Abortion

Government and Politics

November 2, 2022

In the final days of the election, Ted Budd is campaigning with one of the biggest proponents of banning abortion nationally: Mike Pence.

The day that the Supreme Court overturned Roe, Pence immediately called to ban abortion in all 50 states and later said he wanted to make abortion “unthinkable.” Congressman Budd stands with Pence in his effort to make abortion “unthinkable,” supporting a national ban on abortion and voting against measures to ensure women have access to birth control and contraceptives.

“There is only one reason that Mike Pence is coming to campaign with Congressman Budd: He knows that Budd will vote to ban abortion nationwide–without any exception. Pence and Budd want to impose their extreme, dangerous agenda on North Carolina women,” said NCDP spokesperson Kate Frauenfelder.