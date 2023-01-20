Ted Budd Sworn Into United States Senate

Government and Politics

Washington, D.C. – Today, Ted Budd was sworn into office as United States Senator for North Carolina. After being sworn in by the Vice President, Sen. Budd released the following statement:

“It is the honor of a lifetime to serve the people of North Carolina in the U.S. Senate. My guiding principle as your Senator will always be: ‘Just do what you say you’re going to do.’ Across all of North Carolina’s 100 counties I made a promise to work every day to make life better for you and your family. From creating economic prosperity to ensuring safety at home and abroad, I am ready to get to work and deliver results for the Old North State.”