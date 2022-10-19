Textile Equipment Manufacturer to Establish Global Headquarters in Rowan County with $5 Million Investment

Government and Politics

October 19, 2022

Fab-Con Machinery Development Corporation, a manufacturer of textile finishing equipment, will create 27 new jobs in Rowan County, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The company will invest $5.3 million to relocate its headquarters and manufacturing operation to Salisbury.

“Fab-Con Machinery’s decision to create a home in Rowan County validates our reputation as the best state to do business,” said Governor Cooper. “When woven together, our state’s skilled workforce, quality of life, and textile supply chain create a foundation of success for global manufacturers like this.”

Serving the knitwear industry for more than five decades, Fab-Con designs, builds, and exports finishing machines for men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing, outerwear and underwear. Fab-Con has a global footprint that supports a major market share of more than 200 customers in Asia, and North, South, and Central Americas. This relocation will be the new home of the company’s global headquarters in a 90,000 square-foot facility as well as its machine manufacturing, administration, and sales operations.

“We are eager to start our manufacturing operations in North Carolina, and we look forward to benefitting from the strong workforce,” said Chris Snyder, Vice President of Fab-Con Machinery Development Corp. “By relocating to North Carolina, Fab-Con will be more competitively positioned to operate at a lower cost. Several recently obtained U.S. and E.U. patents have given us a strong competitive advantage over our competitors both domestically and internationally. We appreciate the support of the economic developers and local and state officials for making this a reality.”

“Fab-Con is joining the largest textile mill industry in the nation,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “Advanced manufacturers continue to innovate their operations to work faster and increase productivity – and North Carolina has the research institutions and workforce development partnerships to help provide the educated workforce to support that work.”

The North Carolina Department of Commerce led a team of partners in supporting Fab-Con’s relocation to North Carolina. The new positions, including machinists and fabricators, have a combined average annual salary of $73,081, which exceeds Rowan County’s overall annual wage of $48,360. Once filled, these new jobs have the potential to create an annual payroll impact of more than $1.9 million for the community.

A performance-based grant of $50,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help with Fab-Con’s expansion. The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One NC grants require matching participation from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“We are excited to welcome these well-paying jobs to our community,” said N.C. Senator Carl Ford. “Fab-Con will find that Rowan County’s diverse employee base is poised to support the company’s current and future growth plans.”

“This announcement is a great win for our region and the entire state,” said N.C. Representative Harry Warren. “With our central location and transportation infrastructure, we can help Fab-Con quickly reach the global market.”

Joining the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina were key partners in the project that included the North Carolina General Assembly, North Carolina Community College System, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, Rowan County, Rowan Economic Development Council and the City of Salisbury.