The Beasley Beat: Cheri Beasley for North Carolina’s Weekly Newsletter - August 20, 2022

Government and Politics

August 22, 2022

It’s been a busy week for us here on the campaign trail! Check out what Cheri has been up to below.

Cheri Brings Her “Standing Up for North Carolina” Tour to Voters in Tyrrell, Hyde, Pamlico, Onslow, and Brunswick Counties!

Cheri brought her “Standing Up for North Carolina” tour to Pamlico, Onslow, and Brunswick Counties to hear from voters in community conversations about their concerns and discuss her commitment to standing up to Washington and big corporations to do what is best for North Carolina. Cheri also visited small businesses in Hyde and Tyrrell Counties to hear from small business owners about how she can best support small businesses in the U.S. Senate.

Cheri Attended a Back to School Drive and Talked with Families in SE Raleigh!

Cheri brought donations and attended a school supplies giveaway at the Sanderford Road Community Center to meet with families and discuss the challenges faced by rising costs, including for school supplies.

National News Outlets are Highlighting Cheri “Can Win” in “Toss Up” Race That “Could Make a Big Difference for Democrats”

This week, news outlets report that the race for U.S. Senate is “tied,” as Cheri runs a unique campaign as a “different kind of Democrat” who is “spending just as much time in rural areas of North Carolina as she's spending in major cities as she campaigns for Senate.” Read more here.

In a new column, The Los Angeles Times reported that candidate for U.S. Senate Cheri Beasley is a “proven vote-getter” in a Senate race that “could make a big difference for Democrats.” Read more here.

Cheri Released a New Ad Featuring North Carolinians From Across the State Who Say Cheri Has “Common Sense” and Will “Work for Us”

Cheri launched a new statewide television ad, “The People,” highlighting the voices of North Carolinians from across the state who are supporting her because she’ll work to fix Washington and say that Cheri is a “different” kind of candidate with “common sense.”

Featuring voters from Kitty Hawk to Fayetteville to High Point and beyond, North Carolinians in the ad say that “one thing we can all agree on is that things in Washington just aren’t working,” and that Cheri, who “hasn’t worked in Washington,” and was a “reasonable and honest” judge, is the Senator North Carolina needs.

Cheri is gaining momentum in this race as she meets with voters in all corners of the state who know Cheri is the only candidate in this race who will stand up to both parties and special interests to what makes sense for North Carolina.

Watch the ad here:

