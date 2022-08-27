The Beasley Beat: Cheri Beasley for North Carolina’s Weekly Newsletter - August 27, 2022

Government and Politics

August 27, 2022

It’s been an exciting week for us here on the campaign trail. Check out what Cheri has been up to below.

Cheri Talks to Voters in Vance, Columbus, and Wake Counties as She Continues Her “Standing Up for North Carolina” Tour!

This week, Cheri continued her “Standing Up for North Carolina” Tour, holding community conversations with voters in Vance, Columbus, and Wake Counties to hear their concerns and discuss her commitment to standing up to both parties in Washington, focusing on lowering costs and strengthening rural economies across North Carolina. Cheri also held a school supply drive in Raleigh to support Southeast Raleigh families as kids go back to school.

Cheri and Team Beasley Continue Canvassing Across the State

Cheri canvassed alongside volunteers and spoke with voters in Durham and Wilmington this week, and launched the opening of new coordinated campaign offices.

Cheri and Team Beasley Celebrate Charlotte Pride!

Cheri attended the Charlotte Pride Parade last weekend with Team Beasley, and Cheri will always stand up for LGBTQ+ communities in the Senate.

Op-Ed Alert: Cheri Highlights Her Experiences Speaking to Voters Across All 100 of North Carolina’s Counties

In a new op-ed published in Indy Week, Cheri highlights her experiences talking to voters across North Carolina’s 100 counties and her commitment to standing up to Washington and special interests to do what is best for North Carolinians. Cheri emphasizes North Carolina’s need for a Senator committed to “meeting North Carolinians where they are,” who is prepared to “lead with courage for all of North Carolina – Republican, Democrat, Independent, from Bryson City to Beaufort County.”

Focusing on the experiences of individual North Carolinians across the state, those in rural communities “usually forgotten by politicians” but also those in larger cities, Cheri emphasizes her belief that North Carolinians are united in values of “hard work, honesty and integrity.” While “Washington politicians want us to believe that we’re all different,” Cheri states that this is “simply not true.”

Cheri is ready to work and fight for North Carolinians, and prepared to “lead with courage for all of North Carolina” in the U.S. Senate.

Read the full op-ed here.

