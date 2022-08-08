The Beasley Beat: Cheri Beasley for North Carolina’s Weekly Newsletter - August 6, 2022

Government and Politics

August 8, 2022

It’s been an exciting week for us here on the campaign trail. Check out what Cheri has been up to below.

Cheri Continues Her Standing Up for North Carolina Tour with Community Conversations and Small Business Visits Across the State

This week, Cheri spoke with voters in North Hampton, Camden, Chowan, Bertie, Perquimans, and Greene Counties during her “Standing Up for North Carolina'' tour. As a part of the tour, Cheri hosted a series of community conversations with voters to hear about their concerns and discuss her commitment to standing up to Washington and big corporations to do what is best for North Carolina.

During her stop in Perquimans County, Cheri visited with local business owners to learn about their experiences running a business in a rural community and discuss how she can better support North Carolina consumers and businesses in the U.S Senate. Cheri also toured Halifax Community College to learn about their work to prepare students for high-demand careers and what she can do to support career and technical education and apprenticeship programs to create good-paying jobs and an economy that works for all of North Carolina.

Cheri Kicks Off Canvassing!

Cheri kicked off canvassing efforts in Winston-Salem by door-knocking with volunteers, engaging with voters, and visiting small businesses. She visited Blend Masters Barbershop, Forsyth Seafood, and the Enterprise Center, to discuss how she can best support small businesses in the U.S. Senate.

With Less Than 100 Days Until The Midterms, Cheri Discusses What’s At Stake In the Election

Cheri joined Al Sharpton on MSNBC’s Politics Nation this week to highlight her commitment to lowering costs, protecting the constitutional rights of Americans, and strengthening the economy.

In the interview, Cheri said, “I know how Washington has failed families here in North Carolina, and I also know that there is a real opportunity for North Carolinians to have a change, to have someone in the Senate who is going to stand up for a strong economy, and to make sure we are bringing good paying jobs to the state, and to make sure we are fighting really hard to lower costs.”

As noted in the segment, North Carolina’s election could have “huge implications” for the U.S. Senate and Beasley’s election would be a “historic victory” in November as the first black woman Senator from North Carolina.

Watch the interview here.

Cheri Launches New Ad Highlighting Her Focus On Holding Politicians And Corporate Special Interests Accountable

In a new ad released this week, Cheri Beasley outlined how she will stand up to both parties to do what’s right for North Carolina, and backed a policy to ban members of Congress from trading stocks in a new statewide television ad.

“64 members of Congress, Republicans and Democrats, have broken a law to stop insider stock trading, yet Washington refused to do anything about it,” Cheri says in the ad. “Let’s ban members of Congress from trading stocks all together.”

Watch the ad here.

