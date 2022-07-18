The Beasley Beat: Cheri Beasley for North Carolina’s Weekly Newsletter - July 16, 2022

Government and Politics

July 18, 2022

It’s been a busy week for us here on the campaign trail. Check out what Cheri has been up to below.

Cheri Launches Her “Standing Up for North Carolina” Tour!

This week Cheri launched her “Standing Up for North Carolina” tour to meet with voters across the state to discuss her commitment to standing up to Washington and big corporations to do what makes sense for North Carolina. The first stop on Beasley’s Standing Up For North Carolina tour took place this week in Raleigh with a community conversation on lowering prescription drug costs and the solutions she would support.

Cheri will be traveling statewide over the next few months with events to reach voters across the state, including roundtables focused on hearing from small business owners, community conversations on issues that matter to North Carolinians like lowering costs and creating a Made-in-America economy, tours of vocational and training facilities, North Carolina companies, and more.

Cheri Calls for Capping Insulin Costs and Standing Up to Big Pharma in New Ad

This week, Cheri released a new ad pledging to stand up to Big Pharma to lower prescription drug costs. In the ad, “Chance,” Beasley called out Washington politicians like Congressman Ted Budd for voting against measures to lower drug prices, including capping out-of-pocket insulin costs at $35 per month.

Breaking Records: Our Campaign Raised Raised More Than $7.42 Million in the Second Fundraising Quarter of 2022

Thanks to your support, our campaign broke North Carolina Senate fundraising records, raising more than $7.42 million in the second quarter of 2022, the largest ever raised in the second fundraising quarter by a U.S. Senate candidate in North Carolina. Cheri has outraised every single candidate since she entered the race last April.

Cheri’s campaign continues to be powered by grassroots support, and people like you, with North Carolinians from all 100 counties contributing to the campaign, and 93 percent of donations were $100 or less.

