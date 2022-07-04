The Beasley Beat: Cheri Beasley for North Carolina’s Weekly Newsletter - July 2, 2022

Government and Politics

July 4, 2022

It’s been a busy week for us here on the campaign trail. Check out what Cheri has been up to below.

Cheri Stands Up For Reproductive Freedom

This week, Cheri joined Joy Reid on MSNBC’s The Reid Out to highlight her commitment to protecting the constitutional right of Americans to make decisions for their families and their futures, and the stakes of her race.

In the interview, Beasley said, “We need to elect people – in the Senate, in the statehouse, in our local government – who are committed to protecting a woman's right to reproductive decisions about her own health without government interference.”

As Joy Reid noted, Congressman Ted Budd is “a full MAGA Republican,” who supports an abortion ban without exceptions even in the cases of rape, incest, or a threat to the mother’s health.

Watch the interview here.

Cheri Congratulates Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson on Being Sworn in to the U.S. Supreme Court

This week, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson made history as the first African American woman to be a Supreme Court Justice. Read Cheri’s statement:

“I want to congratulate Justice Jackson as she makes history as the first African American woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court. This is a powerful moment that signals progress for our country. I am hopeful that Justice Jackson’s service will bring this country one step closer to equal representation for all Americans, knowing that we are all better served when our institutions reflect the diversity of our nation.”

Team Beasley Celebrates Pride in Downtown Raleigh!

