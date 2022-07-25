The Beasley Beat: Cheri Beasley for North Carolina’s Weekly Newsletter - July 23, 2022

Government and Politics

July 25, 2022

It’s been an exciting week for us here on the campaign trail. Check out what Cheri has been up to below.

Cheri Visits Sharp Family Farms!

This week Cheri visited Sharp Family Farms, a family-owned and operated farm in Wilson County, to hear from local farmers about how she can best support them and North Carolina’s agriculture industry in the U.S. Senate.

Cheri’s visit to Sharp Family Farms is part of her “Standing Up for North Carolina” tour to reach voters across the state, including roundtables focused on hearing from small business owners, community conversations on issues that matter to North Carolinians like lowering costs and creating a Made-in-America economy, tours of vocational and training facilities, North Carolina companies, and more.

Agriculture is North Carolina’s largest industry and a vital part of our nation’s economy. Cheri will work to strengthen and grow opportunities for North Carolina farmers by supporting common sense policies on trade and tariffs that protect North Carolina jobs, hold meatpacking monopolies accountable for price gouging, and expand markets and access to credit for our farmers. Cheri will also work to expand equitable access to capital in our small towns to end discriminatory policies that have historically had a disproportionate impact on African American farmers.

Breaking Records: Our Campaign Raised Raised More Than $7.42 Million in the Second Fundraising Quarter of 2022, Tripling Ted Budd’s Funds

Thanks to your support, our campaign broke North Carolina Senate fundraising records, raising more than $7.42 million in the second quarter of 2022, the largest ever raised in the second fundraising quarter by a U.S. Senate candidate in North Carolina. Cheri has outraised every single candidate since she entered the race last April, and raised more than three times what Ted Budd did in the second fundraising quarter.

Cheri’s campaign continues to be powered by grassroots support, and people like you, with North Carolinians from all 100 counties contributing to the campaign, and 93 percent of donations were $100 or less. Meanwhile, Ted Budd has had a big boost from outside spending groups, who have spent more than $8.8 million to keep him afloat.

Three Times in the Last Week Week Ted Budd Was Out-of-Touch with North Carolina

In just the last week, Congressman Budd voted three times against protecting our fundamental freedoms – including access to abortion, contraception, and protecting the freedom to marry. It’s just the latest (of many!) examples that he’s out of touch with our state.

Cheri will not hesitate to be the 51st vote to eliminate the filibuster and protect these fundamental freedoms.

