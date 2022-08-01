The Beasley Beat: Cheri Beasley for North Carolina’s Weekly Newsletter - July 30, 2022

Government and Politics

August 1, 2022

It’s been a very busy week on the campaign trail! Check out what Cheri has been up to below.

From Local Farms and Small Business Roundtables to Community Conversations, Cheri Continues the Standing Up for North Carolina Tour!

This week, Cheri spoke with voters across the state on her “Standing Up for North Carolina'' tour to hear about their concerns and discuss her commitment to standing up to Washington and big corporations to do what is best for North Carolina. Cheri held community conversations with voters in Wilkes, Ashe, Alleghany, Surrey, Stokes, and Caswell counties.

Along her tour Cheri also visited Lazy Oaks Farms in Yadkin County where she spoke with local farmers about how she can best support them and North Carolina’s agriculture industry in the U.S. Senate. Cheri also met with small business owners in a roundtable in Rockingham County to hear from them about how she can best support small businesses in the U.S. Senate.

“This is a campaign for all of North Carolina – and we’re committed to hearing from voters across the state and sharing my commitment to fight for lowering costs and a strong economy in every part of the state. The bottom line is that North Carolinians have not been well-served by Washington, and I’m hearing from voters about the challenges they’re facing, from feeling pain at the pump, to the rising cost of fertilizer, lack of affordable childcare, and the difficulties of finding a job that can support a family. We need a Senator laser-focused on lowering costs and standing up for our state and that’s what I will do,” said Cheri.

Cheri Tours Durham Technical Community College

Cheri toured Durham Technical Community College on her “Standing Up for North Carolina'' tour to learn more about their work to prepare students for high-demand careers, speak with current students and discuss how she can support career and technical education and apprenticeship programs to create good-paying jobs and an economy that works for all of North Carolina.

National Wildlife Federation Action Fund Endorses Cheri!

The National Wildlife Federation Action Fund announced their endorsement of Cheri this week.

The National Wildlife Federation Action Fund works to raise the visibility of key conservation issues with voters and elected officials and stated in their endorsement, “Now more than ever we need leaders like Cheri in the U.S. Senate to champion conservation solutions that don’t leave anyone behind. From the climate-fueled disasters North Carolina faces today to challenges it could face down the road, like irresponsible offshore drilling, Cheri understands that Congress has a responsibility to work for people and wildlife alike.”

Cheri will fight to combat climate change in the Senate saying, “North Carolinians have the right to live in safe and healthy communities with clean air and water, and I am committed to fighting for clean energy solutions that create good-paying jobs and protect our planet. I look forward to working with the National Wildlife Federation Action Fund in the U.S. Senate to find bipartisan solutions to protect our environment and conserve our natural wildlife.”

