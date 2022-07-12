The Beasley Beat: Cheri Beasley for North Carolina’s Weekly Newsletter - July 9, 2022

Government and Politics

July 12, 2022

It’s been a busy week for us here on the campaign trail. Check out what Cheri has been up to below.

Cheri Celebrates Independence Day with Events in Durham

Cheri visited with voters in Durham on Independence Day, and shared these words, “As we celebrate our nation’s independence, and the great strides our beloved country has made, we must all recommit to the work to live up to our nation’s promise of liberty and justice for all.”

Cheri Attends Lumbee Homecoming!

Last weekend, Cheri and Team Beasley walked in the Lumbee Homecoming parade in Robeson County. For 137 years, the Lumbee Tribe has been recognized by North Carolina, and Senator Cheri will fight to make sure they get federal recognition.

Cheri Launches New Ad “Sense” and Pledges to Hold Washington Accountable

This week Cheri launched a new statewide television ad, “Sense,” calling out Washington politicians for giving corporate special interests too much power and highlighting how she’ll stand up to both parties to put North Carolina first.

“It’s time for something different – for someone who calls it like they see it. That’s what I did as a judge when I held dangerous offenders accountable. And in the Senate, I’ll hold Washington accountable too,” Cheri says in the ad. “Because the special interests have too much power and neither political party is getting it right.”

Throughout this campaign, Cheri has met with voters in all corners of the state who are tired of politicians in Washington putting corporate special interests ahead of what’s right for North Carolina.

