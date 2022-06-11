The Beasley Beat: Cheri Beasley for North Carolina’s Weekly Newsletter - June 11, 2022

Government and Politics

June 11, 2022

It’s been a busy week for us here on the campaign trail. Check out what Cheri has been up to below.

Cheri Calls On U.S. Senate to Support Veterans by Passing the Honoring Our PACT Act

This week, Cheri spoke with veterans at the Veterans Memorial in Greensboro to highlight the importance of the U.S. Senate passing the Honoring Our PACT Act, which would expand access to health care and benefits to roughly 3.5 million veterans exposed to burn pits and give Camp Lejeune families the right to seek monetary relief due to harms from water contamination. Beasley and veterans called out Congressman Ted Budd for his failure to stand up for veterans by voting against this bipartisan bill.

Read what Tim Dunn, USMC combat and disabled Veteran from Fayetteville had to say:

“I proudly and honorably served in the United States Marine Corps for over 30 years. I’m disappointed in Washington politicians saying one thing and doing another. Ted Budd claims to support veterans but he voted against legislation that would help health care and benefits to veterans who need it. This is just another reason the choice for our next US Senator from NC is now clearer than ever — Cheri Beasley will support, defend, and stand with veterans when she is serving us in the Senate.”

Cheri also published an op-ed in the Fayetteville Observer this week emphasizing how critical the Honoring Our PACT Act is to veterans in North Carolina and across the country.

Cheri said: “Truly standing up for our veterans means ensuring that they have the critical resources, health care, and support they need – and an important way to do this is by passing this commonsense, bipartisan legislation that will make a big difference for many North Carolinians and Americans.”

Read the full op-ed here.

A Fact Check on the Removed NRSC Attack Ad Finds it “Mostly False”

You may have seen North Carolina television stations recently took down a false Republican attack ad against Cheri. This week, WRAL conducted an independent fact check on the attack ad and found the ad “mostly false” and that the misleading ad was “ignoring critical facts.”

You can read the full article here.

Show Your Support for Cheri by Buying Team Beasley Merch, Pride Merch, and New Babies for Beasley Merch

We now have Pride buttons and t-shirts and “Babies for Beasley” onesies in addition to our classic t-shirts, hats, pins, and totes. You can show the rest of North Carolina that you stand with Cheri by sporting your favorite merch, whether it's a bumper sticker on your car or carrying a tote bag at the farmer’s market!

Shop our campaign store here.

MUST READS:

Check out some of the best articles this week:

- Fayetteville Observer: Beasley: Law would honor our commitment to veterans at Bragg, Lejeune and across NC

- MSNBC: GOP ads are pulled from the airwaves for being dishonest (again)

