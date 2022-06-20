The Beasley Beat: Cheri Beasley for North Carolina’s Weekly Newsletter - June 18, 2022

Government and Politics

June 20, 2022

It’s been a busy week for us here on the campaign trail. Check out what Cheri has been up to below.

New Poll Shows Cheri Leading Congressman Ted Budd By Four Points

You may have seen this week WRAL News released a new Survey USA poll showing candidate for U.S. Senate Cheri Beasley leading Congressman Ted Budd by four points in one of the “most expensive and competitive races in the country.”

Cheri Launched Unite North Carolina Tour Across Western North Carolina

This week, Cheri Beasley launched her Unite North Carolina tour across Western North Carolina to hear from voters and talk with them about her commitment to strengthening rural economies, lowering costs, and creating good-paying jobs in the U.S. Senate. Cheri visited Pinegate Renewables, a solar farm in Edneyville, to discuss “the importance of investing in renewable energy and growing good-paying clean energy jobs in the state.” Cheri also toured Grandfather Mountain to discuss the need to support North Carolina’s tourism industry to boost the economy and create good-paying jobs.

Cheri met with voters in Rutherford, Polk, Henderson, Transylvania, Clay, Cherokee, Graham, Swain, Jackson, Caldwell, and McDowell Counties as part of her Unite North Carolina tour.

Cheri’s Statement on the U.S. Senate Passing the Honoring Our PACT Act

“Passing this commonsense, bipartisan legislation is an important step in honoring our obligation to support our servicemembers and veterans, including many right here in North Carolina. It’s outrageous that Congressman Budd voted against supporting veterans, servicemembers, and military families who have been unable to get the care they need or the justice they deserve after exposure to toxic chemicals while serving our nation.

We have a duty to serve our veterans, servicemembers, and military families just as they serve our country and each of us – and I will always stand with them in the U.S. Senate."

Cheri recently wrote an op-ed in the Fayetteville Observer calling for the U.S. Senate to pass the Honoring Our PACT Act.

MUST READS:

Check out some of the best articles this week:

- Fayetteville Observer: Beasley: Law would honor our commitment to veterans at Bragg, Lejeune and across NC

- The Digital Courier: U.S. Senate candidate Beasley visits county

- WLOS: Senate candidate Cheri Beasley visits Henderson County solar farm

- WRAL: Beasley, Budd in close race for US Senate seat, WRAL News poll shows

