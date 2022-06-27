The Beasley Beat: Cheri Beasley for North Carolina’s Weekly Newsletter - June 25, 2022

Government and Politics

June 27, 2022

It’s been a busy week for us here on the campaign trail. Check out what Cheri has been up to below.

Cheri and North Carolinians Speak Out Against the Supreme Court’s Decision to Overturn Roe v. Wade

Cheri joined North Carolinians on Friday to stand up against the decision by the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade. Read her statement:

“As a former Chief Justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, I want to be clear: Our Constitution grants Americans the right to make decisions about their health care free from government interference.

Today, for the first time in our history, the Supreme Court took away an individual constitutional right. I join people across the country in anger and fear at this moment for what the Supreme Court’s decision will mean for women, American families, and health care providers.

This wrong and dangerous decision that overturns nearly 50 years of precedent shows exactly what’s at stake in this election and I will not hesitate to stand up for Americans’ freedom to make our own decisions about our own families."

As a former judge and Chief Justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, Cheri knows we have a constitutional right to make decisions about our own bodies and our own families.

This will be a tough fight, but Cheri has handled tough fights before and she won’t back down from this one.

As Cheri said, if the Supreme Court won’t uphold our constitutional rights, the Senate must. Cheri will not hesitate to codify Roe v. Wade and protect reproductive freedom in the Senate. Now, we’ve just got to get her elected.

Don’t forget - our opponent, Congressman Ted Budd, supports a total ban on abortion, even in the cases of rape, incest, or risk to the mother’s health.

