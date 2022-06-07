The Beasley Beat: Cheri Beasley for North Carolina’s Weekly Newsletter - June 4, 2022

Government and Politics

June 7, 2022

It’s been a busy week for us here on the campaign trail. Check out what Cheri has been up to below.

NC TV Stations Take “False” NRSC Attack Ad Off the Air

In a rare move, North Carolina television stations removed an attack ad from the National Republican Senatorial Committee because it contained “false” statements about Cheri Beasley’s record and the ad is no longer running on air.

This is a BIG deal – Washington Republicans got caught lying about Cheri’s record and their ad was rightfully taken down. It shows just how far they’ll go to smear Cheri – and why it’s so important that we come together in this race.

Read the full article here.

Cheri Celebrates Pride Month!

Happy Pride! Cheri is a proud ally who will always fight to protect LGBTQ rights.

Cheri Joined Charlotte Families to Call for Lower Health Care Costs

This week, Cheri met with families in Charlotte to discuss the importance of lowering health care costs. Cheri heard from North Carolinians about their experiences dealing with high health care costs, and discussed actions she would support to lower costs and expand access to quality, affordable health care. Cheri also shared her experiences as a mother of twin sons who had to fight with health insurance companies to get her sons the care they needed.

Read what supporters Susie Evans and DonnaMarie Woodson had to say below:

“Both of my two daughters have had expensive prescription drugs that they needed to live happy and healthy lives – and we have spent years fighting with insurance companies to get our kids the medication they need to live,” said Susie Evans, mother from Union County. “Cheri understands that parents will go to any lengths to care for their children -- but we should not have to, and I trust Cheri Beasley to fight for my family in Washington like she has for her own.”

“I am a two-time cancer survivor, and the Affordable Care Act saved my life by providing life-saving treatments and medications I needed at an affordable rate,” said DonnaMarie Woodson from Charlotte. “ As our next Senator from North Carolina, Cheri will work hard to ensure families don’t have to choose between medical bills and putting food on the table. It is clear – she is the candidate who will fight to expand access to affordable health care, not take it away.

