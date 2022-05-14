The Beasley Beat: Cheri Beasley for North Carolina’s Weekly Newsletter - May 14, 2022

Government and Politics

May 14, 2022

Election Day is just around the corner and Cheri has been busy traveling the state meeting with voters. Check out what Cheri has been up to this past week.

NEW: Poll Shows Cheri Tied With Republican Candidates

This week, new polling found Cheri tied with Trump-backed Ted Budd and the failed former Governor Pat McCrory. This race is winnable, but it’s going to take all of us working together to flip this seat. Visit CheriBeasley.com to find out how you can get involved.

Don’t forget to Vote in the Primary

Today is the last day of early voting for the 2022 Primary Elections, and Election Day is this Tuesday, May 17th. Be sure to head to the polls and cast your vote to support Cheri – and bring your friends and family too! If you haven’t voted yet, visit CheriBeasley.com/vote to make your plan to vote.

Cheri Heads to CVCC to Learn About Job Training Efforts

This week, Cheri visited Catawba Valley Community College (CVCC) to learn about its program for preparing students who are going into manufacturing and engineering careers. In the Senate, she will work to support community colleges across North Carolina to ensure all North Carolinians have access to programs like the one at CVCC that brings good-paying jobs and boosts local economies.

WATCH: Sen. Klobuchar Says Electing Cheri Could Be the Difference Between Codifying Roe and a National Ban on Reproductive Freedom

During an interview with MSNBC on Sunday, U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar said that flipping North Carolina’s seat could allow the Senate to finally codify Roe v. Wade. Senator Klobuchar’s remarks came after Mitch McConnell suggested that Senate Republicans might pursue a national ban on abortion if SCOTUS follows through with overruling Roe. Cheri understands that abortion is a constitutional right and knows exactly what’s at stake for people across the country, especially in states with Republican legislatures like North Carolina.

As a judge and Chief Justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, Cheri spent her career of public service upholding the Constitution and protecting our fundamental rights. In the Senate, Cheri will do the same thing and will fight tirelessly to protect our reproductive freedoms.

Watch Senator Klobuchar Here

Cheri on the Road: Cheri Visits with Voters in Alexander and Lincoln Counties, Iron Workers, and Firefighters

Cheri continued meeting with voters this week as she hosted Conversations with Cheri in Alexander and Lincoln counties. During her visits, she listened as voters shared their concerns about inflation, lack of affordable housing, and expanding quality health care. Cheri also met with Iron Workers and Firefighters.

MUST READS:

Check out some of the best articles this week:

- NBC News: Beasley internal poll shows dead heat in North Carolina Senate general election

- WaPo: Distinguished pols of the week: Pro-choice female candidates channel the anger of millions

Help Us Win!

Want to get involved with Team Beasley? Sign up today to volunteer! If you are interested in showing your support for Cheri and writing a Letter to the Editor, fill out this interest form. It is going to take a people-powered movement to win this race and turn North Carolina blue.

North Carolina is one of the most important and competitive Senate races in the entire country. So far-right super PACs are already spending over $40 million to try to buy this seat, and we need your help to fight back and turn North Carolina blue. Please consider making a contribution today to help us send Cheri to the U.S. Senate! Your support is critical to our effort to fight back and build a movement of people that can flip this seat.

And don't forget to follow Cheri and our team on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at CheriBeasleyNC!