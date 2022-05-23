The Beasley Beat: Cheri Beasley for North Carolina’s Weekly Newsletter - May 21, 2022

Government and Politics

May 23, 2022

Happy Saturday! We are excited to start ramping things up for the general election this November and hope you are too!

Cheri Sails Through the Primary to the General Election

On Tuesday, North Carolinians officially made Cheri their Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate. Earning over 80 percent of the vote and winning all 100 counties in North Carolina, she became the first African American woman to be nominated by the Democratic Party for a U.S. Senate seat from North Carolina. With the primary win under her belt, Cheri will continue making history as she sets her sights on November and the general election.

Cheri will take on Washington insider, Trump-endorsed Republican Ted Budd, who has been in lock-step with the far-right wing of his party. He is a bought-and-paid for politician, benefitting from millions of super PAC money in the Republican primary. Nonpartisan election forecasters at CNN, NBC, and FiveThirtyEight all have ranked our race as one of the most competitive in the entire country, so we need your help to keep Budd, Mitch McConnell, and right-wing super PACs from buying this seat. If you can afford to donate, even the smallest amount, you can help Cheri win in November. Donate here.

Actions Speak Louder Than Words: Budd’s Votes This Week Show He is Wrong for NC

This week, Congressman Ted Budd once again showed that he will not stand up for North Carolina families, after voting against two critical bipartisan measures to help families impacted by the infant formula shortage and to curtail price gouging at the pump.

Cheri released the following statement on Congressman Budd’s vote opposing bipartisan action to address the national infant formula shortage:

“Congressman Budd has again shown he will not stand up for North Carolina families, voting against a bipartisan measure to help families impacted by the infant formula shortage get what they need to feed their babies. As a mom, I know there is nothing more important than ensuring our children are cared for, and it is inexcusable that Congressman Budd is playing political games instead of stepping up to do everything he can to help ensure families can feed their children.”

Cheri on the Road – Davidson to Person and Beyond!

Cheri continued meeting with voters across the state as she traveled to Davidson, Alamance, Person, Montgomery, Chatham, and Durham counties to listen to voters voice their concerns and to discuss her commitment to fighting to lower costs, increase access to affordable health care, and creating good-paying jobs.

#StanleySaturday: Working the Polls

All members of the Beasley household were busy getting out the vote last weekend - including Stanley. He joined Cheri’s husband Curt on Saturday to work the polls on the last day of early voting. Just like Cheri, Stanley is always excited to meet North Carolinians, and he had a blast campaigning.

MUST READS:

Check out some of the best articles this week:

-- 19th News: Cheri Beasley won North Carolina’s Senate primary. Like other Black women, she laid the groundwork years ago.

-- WaPo: In N.C., a Black Senate candidate talks abortion. Her rival doesn’t.

