The Beasley Beat: Cheri Beasley for North Carolina’s Weekly Newsletter - May 28, 2022

May 30, 2022

It’s been a busy week for us here on the campaign trail. Check out what Cheri has been up to below.

New US Senate poll shows Beasley closing the gap on Budd

New polling on the North Carolina Senate race shows Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate Cheri Beasley “closing the gap” on D.C. insider Congressman Ted Budd, with the race statistically tied and “is getting much tighter.” This reporting comes on the heels of another recent poll reported on by NBC News that showed the race in a “dead heat,” and Beasley leading with key swing voters.

Cheri Beasley, North Carolina Parents Launch Parents for Beasley

This week, Cheri joined parents from across North Carolina to launch Parents for Beasley, a group dedicated to supporting Cheri Beasley in her race for U.S. Senate and to uplift issues impacting families in this election.

Read what parents Walter Bowers Jr. and Rachel Blunk had to say below:

“As a father of triplets, I am proud to support Cheri Beasley for U.S. Senate because North Carolina parents can count on her to fight for families.This election is about more than just addressing issues for today. It’s about fighting for a future for our children, and our children’s children. Cheri is our best hope to right this ship for North Carolina and build a brighter, safer future for our children.”

- Walter Bowers Jr, Charlotte parent

“As a lawyer in our court system, I have seen Cheri Beasley’s leadership first-hand when she served as Chief Justice of the Supreme Court – and I know she is the right choice for North Carolina’s next U.S. Senator. Because of the family leave policy Cheri created as Chief Justice, I was able to care for my newborn without a court appearance for the first 12 weeks after my baby was born. Thanks to Cheri, I didn’t have to choose between taking care of my child or my career.”

- Rachel Blunk, Burlington parent

Show Your Support for Cheri by Buying Team Beasley Merch

Our merch store is live! We have t-shirts, hats, tote bags, and more for sale on our store website. You can show the rest of North Carolina that you stand with Cheri by sporting your favorite merch, whether it's a bumper sticker on your car or carrying a tote bag at the farmer’s market!

