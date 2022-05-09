The Beasley Beat: Cheri Beasley for North Carolina’s Weekly Newsletter - May 7, 2022

Government and Politics

May 9, 2022

Happy May, and Happy Mother’s Day! It’s been a busy week for us here on the campaign trail as we inch closer to the primary. Check out what Cheri has been up to below.

WATCH: In Response to SCOTUS Opinion Overturning Roe v. Wade, Cheri Stands Up for Reproductive Freedom

On Tuesday, Cheri spoke with MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell about the importance of protecting the right to constitutional reproductive freedom. She shared her expertise as the former Chief Justice of North Carolina on the draft SCOTUS opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade, making it clear that reproductive freedom is a constitutional right. Cheri also talked about what’s at stake with this election - with every Republican running in the Senate race supporting severe restrictions or bans on the right to an abortion.

Watch Here

Cheri, Veterans and Military Families Launch Veterans for Beasley

This week, Cheri met with veterans and military families from across the state to launch Veterans and Military Families for Beasley, showing their commitment to elect Cheri as North Carolina’s next U.S. Senator. Read What Mo McPhaul, veteran in Cumberland County and Cheri had to say below:

“I’m proud to have served my country in the Air Force for almost two decades, and I know so many veterans who feel the same. But it’s past time North Carolina had a real leader in Washington to fight for us. I know Cheri Beasley will be the leader in Washington we deserve, and that’s why I’m proudly supporting her for U.S. Senate.” - Mo McPhaul, veteran in Cumberland County.

“My husband Curt and I raised our twin sons here in Fayetteville, and we have seen the sacrifice veterans and military families have made to keep our country safe.” I also know that Washington has not done enough to honor its obligation to our veterans, with many veterans facing barriers to accessing affordable health care, housing, and economic opportunities after returning home. In the Senate, I will stand up for our veterans and their families.” - Cheri Beasley

Read the full release here.

Endorsement Alert: NC Alliance for Retired Americans Endorses Cheri Beasley for U.S. Senate

The North Carolina Alliance for Retired Americans announced their endorsement of Cheri’s U.S. Senate campaign this week. The organization represents over 55,000 retired citizens in North Carolina. Read what Bill Dworkin, President of the North Carolina Alliance for Retired Americans had to say about the endorsement below:

"Cheri Beasley's positions demonstrate a strong commitment to ensuring that all Americans have the secure retirement they have earned. We welcome her leadership on issues such as strengthening and expanding Social Security and Medicare and protecting them from cuts. Our members enthusiastically support her because of her belief in more affordable health care, including lower drug prices, pension security, and quality long-term care." - Bill Dworkin, President of the North Carolina Alliance for Retired Americans

North Carolina is one of the most important and competitive Senate races in the entire country. So far-right super PACs are already spending over $40 million to try to buy this seat

