The Beasley Beat: Cheri Beasley for North Carolina’s Weekly Newsletter - November 5, 2022

Government and Politics

November 7, 2022

It’s been a very busy week for us here on the campaign trail as we reach the final days of the election! Check out what Cheri has been up to below.

Cheri and Women for Beasley Hold Press Conference to Highlight Commitment to Protecting Constitutional Freedoms

Cheri joined members of Women for Beasley to share her commitment to protecting our Constitutional freedoms and discuss what’s at stake in this election. North Carolinians know that Cheri is the only candidate they can trust to protect their rights, including access to abortion.

Cheri Beasley Gets Out the Vote in Mecklenburg, Union and Anson Counties, Joined by Former Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel Powell

This week Cheri was joined by Giffords PAC Senior Advisor and former Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel Powell on her “For the People” Get Out the Vote Tour. Together, they led a roundtable hosted by Giffords PAC, an organization committed to ending gun violence, with community leaders to highlight the importance of strengthening public safety and gun violence prevention as a key issue this election cycle, especially among Hispanic and Latino voters. Cheri and Rep. Mucarsel Powell also held a conversation with Latino small business owners in Charlotte.

Cheri Rallies with Alexis McGill Johnson, President of Planned Parenthood Action Fund

Last weekend, Cheri was joined by the president of Planned Parenthood Action Fund, Alexis McGill Johnson, to rally voters. In Raleigh, Cheri and Alexis led a conversation on protecting the importance of protecting our Constitutional freedoms by electing leaders like Cheri who will fight to codify Roe v. Wade.

Cheri Travels the State in the Final Days of the Election!

Cheri continued her “For the People” Get Out the Vote tour, criss-crossing the state to meet voters where they are and working hard to earn the votes of North Carolinians. A proud Aggie mom, Cheri attended North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University’s Homecoming on Saturday.

On Sunday, Cheri led a “Souls to the Polls” event and launched canvassing efforts in Charlotte to get out the vote nine days out from Election Day.

On Tuesday, Cheri visited polling sites in Burlington and Winston-Salem. She also held a community conversation in Greensboro to speak to voters about the importance of this election and turning out people to vote.

On Wednesday, Cheri visited polling sites in Chatham and Orange Counties, and held a community conversation in Durham County where she was joined by Pastor Shirley Cesar.

On Thursday, Cheri visited a polling site in Johnston County, held a cookout in Vance County and a community conversation in Wilson County.

