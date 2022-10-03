The Beasley Beat: Cheri Beasley for North Carolina’s Weekly Newsletter - October 1, 2022

Government and Politics

October 3, 2022

It’s been an exciting week for us here on the campaign trail! Check out what Cheri has been up to below.

Cheri and Doug Jones Met With Voters in Four North Carolina Counties!

This week, Cheri joined former Senator Doug Jones of Alabama to meet with North Carolina voters in Wake, Moore, Hoke, and Cumberland counties. Cheri discussed the high stakes of this election and the reality of constitutional rights being on the ballot in November.

Cheri Tours Garland Apparel Factory!

Cheri visited the Garland Apparel Company factory this week, meeting with members of management, SEIU union members, and employees to discuss the importance of growing good-paying jobs and investing in rural economies.

Cheri and Laphonza Butler, EMILY’s List President, Speak with Students at NCCU and NC State

This week, Cheri was joined by Laphonza Butler, President of EMILY’s List, to speak with students at North Carolina Central University and North Carolina State University and hear from young voters about their concerns and discuss the importance of protecting access to abortion rights in the U.S. Senate.

Cheri Releases a New Ad Highlighting Commitment to Create Good-Paying Jobs That Don’t Require a College Degree

Cheri Beasley for North Carolina released a new ad highlighting Cheri’s commitment to supporting investments in skills training and apprenticeship programs to make sure all North Carolinians have access to good paying jobs whether or not they go to college and underscored Congressman Budd’s record of opposing these programs.

Cheri has traveled the state visiting apprenticeship centers and technical community colleges to speak with students and educators about how local apprenticeship training centers prepare North Carolinians for high-demand careers and share her commitment to supporting career and technical education and apprenticeship programs to create good-paying jobs and an economy that works for all of North Carolina.

