The Beasley Beat: Cheri Beasley for North Carolina’s Weekly Newsletter - October 15, 2022

October 17, 2022

It’s been a very busy week for us here on the campaign trail! Check out what Cheri has been up to below.

Cheri Beasley Launches “For the People” Get Out the Vote Tour

One month from Election Day, candidate for U.S. Senate Cheri Beasley is launching “For the People,” a statewide tour to reach North Carolinians and get out the vote. During the tour, Cheri will hold public forums in Asheville, Lumberton, and Elizabeth City to reach voters who may have had limited access to the one U.S. Senate Debate because Congressman Budd refused to do a free, statewide debate available to all North Carolinians.

She will also be holding additional community conversations in counties across the state as part of her “For the People” tour, including stops in Western North Carolina this week. In Asheville, Cheri held her first For the People Forum, she met with voters in Haywood, Henderson, and Catawba Counties at community events, visited family farms in Yancey and Lincoln Counties, and spoke to young voters at Livingstone College.

Cheri Beasley Fires Up Voters in Cumberland, Sampson, Wake and Johnston Counties

Last weekend, Cheri attended the Fayetteville State University Homecoming to meet with young voters and held a community conversation with voters in Sampson County to discuss her commitment to lowering costs and supporting hardworking families in the Senate. She also attended a block party hosted with local Democrats in Raleigh, and fired up volunteers for a canvass launch in Johnston County and spoke about what’s at stake in this election.

Thanks to Supporters Like You for Powering this Campaign!

Thanks to your support, we raised $13.3 million in the third fundraising quarter of 2022. Cheri’s grassroots campaign is powered by people like you, with North Carolinians from all 100 counties contributing to the campaign, and 93 percent of donations were $100 or less.

