The Beasley Beat: Cheri Beasley for North Carolina’s Weekly Newsletter - October 22, 2022

Government and Politics

October 22, 2022

It’s been a very busy week for us here on the campaign trail!

Get Out and Vote Early!

Cheri cast her ballot alongside her family at an early voting polling site in Raleigh. Cheri also joined other candidates with the North Carolina Democratic Party to kick off early voting and encourage people to make a plan to vote.

Cheri Rallies Voters in North Carolina with Senators Cory Booker and Jon Ossoff

Cheri was joined by Senators Cory Booker and Jon Ossoff to speak to voters about what is at stake in this election. Cheri and Senator Booker met with voters at a Mecklenburg County canvass launch, a community conversation at a local barbershop in Charlotte, and held a get out the vote rally in Charlotte. Cheri and Senator Ossoff rallied with voters at a Wake County canvassing event, and held a get out the vote rally at UNC in Chapel Hill.

Cheri Held Her Second “For the People” Forum in Lumberton

Cheri continued her “For the People” Get Out the Vote Tour in Eastern North Carolina. Cheri held her second “For the People” Forum of the series to answer questions from voters and reach parts of the state with less access to the one U.S. Senate Debate because Congressman Budd refused to do a free, statewide debate available to all North Carolinians. Cheri also held a community conversation cookout in Kinston to hear from voters about their concerns and rally voters ahead of the election, visited a small business in Kinston, and toured the Museum of the Southeast American Indian at UNC Pembroke.

Cheri Campaigns with Sen. Debbie Stabenow in Stops on “For the People” Get Out the Vote Tour

Cheri and Senator Debbie Stabenow, Chair of the Senate Agriculture Committee, visited a local farm in Granville County to hear how she can best support farmers in the U.S. Senate. In Johnston County, Cheri and Senator Stabenow joined Congressman Jim Clyburn to rally voters alongside Democratic candidates up and down the ballot. In Harnett County, Cheri and Senator Stabenow met with voters and talked about the importance of getting out the vote with 20 days until Election Day.

