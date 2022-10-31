The Beasley Beat: Cheri Beasley for North Carolina’s Weekly Newsletter - October 29, 2022

Government and Politics

October 31, 2022

It’s been an exciting week for us here on the campaign trail. Check out what Cheri has been up to below.

Former President Barack Obama Endorses Cheri for Senate!

This week, Cheri Beasley’s campaign announced the endorsement of former President Barack Obama. In a new statewide ad that will run on radio and digital platforms, President Obama highlighted Cheri’s decades of service to North Carolina, and her commitment to putting the people first, fighting to make healthcare and prescription drugs more affordable, and protecting our fundamental rights.

“Cheri works hard. She’s honest. And most importantly, she always puts people first,” said former President Barack Obama. “In the Senate, Cheri will fight to make healthcare and prescription drugs more affordable, and protect our fundamental rights. From the right to vote, to a woman’s right to control her own body.”

Watch the ad here:

Cheri and NC Democrats Host Dave Matthews Concert!

This week, Cheri was joined by Governor Roy Cooper, Dave Matthews, and Jaime Harrison, Chair of the Democratic National Committee for a concert to encourage people to get out the vote.

Cheri’s “For the People” Get Out the Vote Tour Weaves Throughout the State with Final Forum in Elizabeth City

Cheri held her last forum of the “For the People” Get Out the Vote Tour this week in Elizabeth City, originally organized to reach voters across the state who had less access to the one U.S. Senate debate because Congressman Ted Budd refused a free statewide debate.

Cheri Heads to Brunswick, Forsyth, Guilford, Wanye and Wake Counties For the People Get Out the Vote Tour

This week, Cheri also traveled across the state holding community conversations with voters in Brunswick, Forsyth, Guilford, Wayne and Wake Counties as part of her “For the People” Get Out the Vote Tour. Through this tour, Cheri has been able to reach voters across the state and encourage people to vote while also meeting local small business owners and holding community conversations on issues that matter to North Carolinians like lowering costs, supporting North Carolina’s farmers, and creating a Made-in-America economy.

Cheri Joined by Senator Jim Clyburn, Congresswoman Alma Adams, State Senator Jeff Jackson, and End Citizens United President Tiffany Muller on Campaign Stops

Last Friday, Cheri was joined by Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, Congresswoman Alma Adams, and State Senator and Candidate for U.S. Congress Jeff Jackson at campaign stops in Charlotte to talk about what is at stake in this election and the importance of getting out the vote.

Last Saturday, Cheri was also joined by End Citizens United President Tiffany Muller to meet with voters to discuss what’s at stake in this election and to call out Congressman Ted Budd for his pattern of corruption and siding with corporate special interests at the expense of North Carolina. End Citizens United named Congressman Budd as part of their “Big Money 20,” the top 20 politicians who “put corporate special interests and mega donors ahead of the people they’re supposed to represent.”

Cheri Hosts “Souls to the Polls” Events and Visits the NC State Fair!

Cheri and Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, Chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, met with voters at a “Souls to the Polls” Get Out the Vote rally in Durham and Cheri stopped to chat with voters at the North Carolina State Fair in Raleigh.

