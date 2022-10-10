The Beasley Beat: Cheri Beasley for North Carolina’s Weekly Newsletter - October 8, 2022

Government and Politics

October 10, 2022

It’s been an exciting week for us here on the campaign trail. Check out what Cheri has been up to below.

Cheri Beasley Meets with Voters in Wake and Durham Counties to Highlight Her Commitment to Supporting Small Businesses and Workers

This week, Cheri held a roundtable discussion with small business owners from across Wake County to hear about their experiences and talk about the importance of supporting small businesses in the U.S. Senate. Cheri also held a community conversation with voters in Durham to highlight her commitment to standing up for North Carolina workers and fighting for working families in the Senate.

Cheri Beasley “Independent and Bold” in “One of the Most Competitive Races in the Country”

This week, outlets reported that candidate for U.S. Senate Cheri Beasley has a “good shot” at the open Senate seat, noting her “independent” voice, “sunny” tone, “toughness,” and “refreshing grit” in the “dead heat” Senate race that is “most likely to flip.” Meanwhile, outlets are calling Congressman Budd “too extreme” for North Carolina and Republicans are saying he “talks like a politician.”

Outlets reported that Cheri has a strategy that “makes complete sense” and highlight that Cheri is “traveling to all of North Carolina’s 100 counties and hammering on local issues” as Cheri engages rural communities. National outlets are calling the North Carolina Senate race “one of the most competitive races in the country” with recent polls finding the race “deadlocked” in a “statistical tie.”

