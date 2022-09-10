The Beasley Beat: Cheri Beasley for North Carolina’s Weekly Newsletter - September 10, 2022

Government and Politics

September 10, 2022

It’s been an exciting week for us here on the campaign trail. Check out what Cheri has been up to below.

Cheri Hosts a Roundtable with North Carolina Farmers in Durham County!

Cheri hosted a roundtable at Perkins Orchard with North Carolina farmers to hear about their experiences operating small farms in the state. During the roundtable, Cheri highlighted what she is calling “Common Sense Connections” — efforts to support farmers that she would work across the aisle to get done in the U.S. Senate.

Cheri Talks to Voters in a Union County Community Conversation!

This week, Cheri hosted a community conversation in Union County to hear from voters and share her commitment to standing up to Washington and special interests to do what’s right for North Carolinians.

Cheri and Team Beasley Take on Labor Day Parade!

Cheri and Team Beasley marched through the rain at the Charlotte Labor Day parade and Cheri joined union members at the Charlotte Labor Day picnic to discuss how she will support workers in the Senate.

Cheri Tours Vocational Training School

Cheri toured the Dooby Shop School of Cosmetology in Charlotte and spoke to students and educators about expanding access to vocational training and apprenticeship programs to ensure North Carolinians have good-paying in-demand careers available here in the state. Cheri has prioritized supporting vocational training in her campaign.

Cheri Releases a New Ad Highlighting North Carolina Judges’ Support

This week, Cheri Beasley for North Carolina released a new ad featuring Democratic, Republican, and Independent judges supporting Cheri in the U.S. Senate election as someone who is “independent and will get things done.” The ad features judges who have served on the North Carolina Supreme Court, the North Carolina Superior Court, as well as district court.

Cheri has earned praise from judges, members of law enforcement, and attorneys who know her record as a judge and say that she is “fair and even-handed.” Recently, members of law enforcement launched Law Enforcement for Beasley and said that Cheri is “the only candidate in the race ‘who law enforcement officers can truly count on.’”

Watch the ad here.

