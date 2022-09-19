The Beasley Beat: Cheri Beasley for North Carolina’s Weekly Newsletter - September 17, 2022

Government and Politics

September 19, 2022

Cheri Beasley Agrees to Spectrum News U.S. Senate Debate on October 7

Cheri Beasley Agrees to Spectrum News U.S. Senate Debate on October 7

The Cheri Beasley for North Carolina campaign shared the following statement after agreeing to Spectrum News’ U.S. Senate debate on October 7:

“After Congressman Budd dodged debates in the primary, spent most of this summer hiding from voters, and refused to participate in a statewide debate available to the most North Carolinians, Cheri is prepared and ready to meet Congressman Budd on his preferred debate stage - because she believes that every North Carolinian deserves to see the clear choice before them this Fall,” said Travis Brimm, Campaign Manager for Cheri Beasley for North Carolina.

Cheri has met with voters in all 100 counties with her campaign “criss-crossing North Carolina,” and “spending just as much time in rural areas of North Carolina as she's spending in major cities” to speak with voters who “often feel neglected by statewide campaigns.”

Congressman Budd also declined to participate in the North Carolina Association of Broadcasters debate with Cheri Beasley.

Congressman Ted Budd “Making Perfectly Clear to Voters Who He Is” By Sponsoring Bill to “Ban Abortions Nationwide”

This week, news outlets reported that Congressman Budd is “making it perfectly clear to voters who he is” by becoming an “original co-sponsor” of a bill that will “ban abortions nationwide.” This comes as news outlets also highlight that Congressman Budd continues to be an election denier who as recently as May “declined even when pressed to say Biden won the election.”

In a new memo, GOP pollster Paul Shumaker warned that “voters are ready to punish the party for restricting access to abortion too much.” A new poll from “North Carolina-based GOP pollster” that found Cheri now leading Budd 42-41.

And news outlets noted that Congressman Budd has chosen to lead the charge to ban abortion despite the majority of Republicans “distancing themselves from the proposal.” A recent focus group reported on by Axios found that “abortion is top of mind for some North Carolina's Trump-Biden voters” and even quoted one voter from Carteret County saying “I was registered as a Republican and I'm switching to Democrat. It's something that has upset me greatly” when asked about the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Notably, in the focus group, “zero said they would vote for Ted Budd.”

Op-eds published this week called out Congressman Ted Budd for having “done all he can to illegally overthrow the 2020 presidential election,” and noted that Republicans have “grown worried about Budd’s prospects” in this “several GOP strategists recently expressed to Reuters that Budd may not be doing enough to win over unaffiliated voters,” a key voter bloc in North Carolina.

MUST READS:

Check out some must-read articles from this week:

-- Fox 8: National abortion ban co-sponsored by North Carolina Rep. Ted Budd

-- Axios: Abortion is top of mind for some North Carolina's Trump-Biden voters

-- Politico: GOP pollster warns party on total abortion bans

-- CNN: More than half of Republican Senate nominees have rejected, cast doubt upon or tried to overturn the 2020 election results

-- Charlotte Observer: North Carolina doesn’t need a seditionist-in-hiding in the US Senate

-- N&O: Opinion: As some Republicans move to the middle, NC’s Ted Budd slides back to the right

