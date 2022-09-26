The Beasley Beat: Cheri Beasley for North Carolina’s Weekly Newsletter - September 24, 2022

Government and Politics

September 26, 2022

It’s been a very exciting week for us here on the campaign trail! Check out what Cheri has been up to below.

Cheri Beasley Travels the State to Speak to Voters in Big Cities and Small Towns about Lowering Costs

This week, Cheri traveled across the state and spoke with voters about the issues most important to them and how she plans to lower costs for North Carolinians in the Senate.

Cheri held community conversations in Guilford and Mecklenburg counties to hear from voters and share her commitment to lowering costs for North Carolinians, on college campuses at UNC Greensboro and Johnson C. Smith University and at a roundtable in Gastonia to discuss the need to lower the cost of prescription drugs.

Cheri joined volunteers to launch two canvasses and visited a local barbershop in Charlotte. Cheri also spoke with workers at a Service Employees International Union (SEIU) event to share her commitment to standing up for workers and strengthening our economy in the U.S. Senate.

Cheri then brought her Standing Up for North Carolina Tour to Nash County. She spoke with small business owners about how she can best support small businesses in the U.S. Senate and talked about lowering costs - from prices of gas to prescription drugs - in a conversation with Rocky Mount voters.

