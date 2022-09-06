The Beasley Beat: Cheri Beasley for North Carolina’s Weekly Newsletter - September 3, 2022

Government and Politics

September 6, 2022

It’s been an exciting week for us here on the campaign trail. Check out what Cheri has been up to below.

Cheri and NC Law Enforcement Officers Launch “Law Enforcement for Beasley”

This week, Cheri joined current and retired law enforcement officers to launch “Law Enforcement for Beasley,” a group committed to electing Cheri to the Senate. At the launch, Cheri shared her commitment to partnering with law enforcement in the Senate as she did over for over two decades as a judge and highlighted actions she would take to strengthen public safety.

Throughout this campaign, Cheri has shared her message of being an independent voice for North Carolina and working across the aisle to get things done. Cheri announced initiatives she would support starting Day 1 to strengthen public safety and support law enforcement officers. Cheri will continue to highlight measures she will support as part of a series called “Common Sense Connections” on key issues impacting North Carolina, including veterans, agriculture, and workforce development.

Cheri Visits Mechanical Trades Carolina!

This week, Cheri toured Mechanical Trades Carolina, an apprenticeship-training center in Concord, and discussed the importance of investing in apprenticeship programs and supporting workers in the U.S. Senate. Mechanical Trades Carolina is a part of United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters, Local Union 421, which has endorsed Cheri in this election.

Washington Post Column: Cheri’s “Chances Should Not Be Underestimated”

A Washington Post column reported that Cheri's "chances should not be underestimated" in North Carolina’s U.S. Senate election, and outlined Cheri’s commitment to fighting to “represent the entire state and deliver benefits for North Carolinians,” and emphasized the importance of Cheri’s perspective that the issues impacting North Carolinians “are not partisan issues.”

Meanwhile, the Post highlighted that Congressman Budd is a “staunch right-winger” and “radical MAGA opponent” who is “completely out of step” with what North Carolinians want, noting his votes against everything from the “bipartisan infrastructure bill to access to contraception to the CHIPS Act.” The column also outlined that while a majority of North Carolinians want “a law keeping the current provisions of Roe or expanding abortion access further,” Congressman Budd supports a total abortion ban.

AP: Beasley touts sheriff support, opposes 'defund the police'

WSOC: Democratic Senate candidate Cheri Beasley tours apprenticeship facility

Axios: Cheri Beasley wants to fund the police

Washington Post: Column - The Senate candidate who could turn back the MAGA crowd in North Carolina

