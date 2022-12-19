Government and Politics

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) announced the U.S. Department of Transportation Multimodal Projects Discretionary Grant program awarded the N.C. Department of Transportation $10.4 million to expand on-demand transit services for up to 11 rural communities across the state of North Carolina. The grant includes funds for software deployment and vehicle acquisition to support the new services. The funds come from The Rural Surface Transportation Grant, part of the bipartisan infrastructure law that Senator Tillis helped negotiate and pass into law.

“This grant is a big win for rural North Carolina and will improve and modernize on-demand transportation for more than 800,000 North Carolinians,” said Senator Tillis. “I was proud to advocate for this funding and help negotiate and support the bipartisan infrastructure law to bring this investment to our great state.”

