Tillis Announces $110 Million Grant to Replace Alligator River Bridge in Dare and Tyrrell Counties

January 3, 2023

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) announced he secured a $110 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation toreplace the Alligator River Bridge on U.S. Highway 64 in Dare and Tyrrell Counties. The new bridge will be approximately 3.2 miles in length, with a vertical clearance of 65 feet to accommodate the navigational channel, two 12-foot lanes with 8-foot shoulders, and railings to separate bicycle traffic from vehicle traffic. The grant comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Package that Senator Tillis helped negotiate and pass into law.

“This grant is a big win for Dare and Tyrrell Counties and will ensure a safe and reliable bridge for generations to come,” said Senator Tillis. “I am proud to have advocated for this funding, and thank local officials in both counties for their tireless advocacy for this grant as well. It’s clear that the bipartisan infrastructure law is already bringing major investments to our great state.”