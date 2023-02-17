Government and Politics

February 17, 2023

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) announced the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is awarding the City of Boiling Spring Lakes $13.4 million in federal funding for necessary dam repairs from Hurricane Florence in 2018.



“Hurricane Florence caused tremendous damage that many North Carolina coastal towns, especially Boiling Spring Lakes, are still recovering from,” said Senator Tillis. “These grants are a big win for Boiling Spring Lakes and will bring much-needed repairs and improvements to the town’s dam system. I am proud to have advocated for this funding and applaud local officials in Boiling Spring Lakes for their tireless advocacy to make their community whole again.”



Since Hurricane Florence made landfall, Senator Tillis and his staff have worked closely with Boiling Spring Lakes officials to secure federal resources to restore damaged areas. Last year, Senator Tillis and Congressman David Rouzer secured a $14.9 million grant from the Department of Defense to restore four dams damaged by Florence.