October 20, 2022

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) announced the Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) awarded more than $1.4 million in grants to the state of North Carolina to advance and support office recruitment and retention, crisis intervention, de-escalation training, and provide technical assistance to law enforcement agencies.

“Law enforcement officers risk their lives every single day to keep our communities safe, and they deserve training and resources that help them handle the most difficult situations,” said Senator Tillis. “This funding will provide necessary resources and training that will improve safety for law enforcement officers and I applaud the DOJ for their investment in North Carolina’s brave men and women.”

Specifically, North Carolina will receive:

2022 Community Policing Development (CPD) Program Awards:

City of Greenville, Microgrants/ Officer Recruitment and Retention: $175,000

City of Kinston, Law Enforcement Agency De-Escalation Grants: $150,000

City of New Bern, Implementing Crisis Intervention Teams: $350,000

North Carolina Department of Justice Enhancing Existing Law Enforcement Accreditation Entities: $299,051

Town of Wilkesboro, Law Enforcement Agency De-Escalation Grants: $77,112

Total: $1,051,163

2022 Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act (LEMHWA) Program Awards:

City of Asheville, Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act Implementation Projects: $175,000

City of Charlotte, Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act Implementation Projects: $175,000

Total: $350,000