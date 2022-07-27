Tillis Announces 2022 Service Academy Information Day

Government and Politics

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) announced his 2022 Service Academy Information Day which will be held virtually on August 13th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Representatives from the Air Force Academy, Coast Guard Academy, Merchant Marine Academy, Military Academy at West Point, Naval Academy, the North Carolina National Guard, and ROTC will discuss opportunities for graduating high school students.

“I am honored to host my annual academy information day and have the opportunity to help young men and women who want to serve their country,” said Senator Tillis. “This is an exciting time for any student who wishes to pursue a selfless career in the Armed Forces, and I look forward to equipping students with the information they need before starting the application process to the service academies.”

