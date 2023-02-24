Government and Politics

February 24, 2023

U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) announced the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is awarding $41,876,000 to the state of North Carolina to support North Carolina communities in upgrading essential water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure that protects public health and treasured water bodies. Nearly half of this funding will be available as grants or principal forgiveness loans helping underserved communities across America invest in water infrastructure, while creating good-paying jobs and comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that Senator Tillis helped negotiate and pass into law.

“I’m proud to have worked behind the scenes to negotiate, write, and pass the bipartisan law that is delivering billions of dollars to modernize North Carolina’s infrastructure, including our state’s water and stormwater infrastructure,” said Senator Tillis. “North Carolinians deserve access to clean and safe water, and this investment from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will provide communities across the state with the resources they need to upgrade their water infrastructure.”

