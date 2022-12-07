Government and Politics

December 7, 2022

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) announced the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) Federal Aviation Administration awarded the Greater Asheville Regional Airport Authority a $4.3 million grant for terminal expansion. Funding for this grant comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Jobs Act that Senator Tillis helped negotiate and pass into law.

“Air travel continues to grow and North Carolina airports need continued expansion to keep up with demand,” said Senator Tillis. “This grant will go a long way in helping the Asheville Airport expand its terminal for a smoother and more efficient experience and I was proud have helped negotiate and pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill that will make this project happen.”