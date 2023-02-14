Tillis Announces $43 Million Grant for Charlotte Douglas International Airport

Government and Politics

February 14, 2023

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) announced he secured a $43,247,316 grant for Charlotte Douglas International Airport to construct a de-icing pad and taxi lanes to reduce airplane delays. The grant comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that Senator Tillis helped negotiate and pass into law.



“Charlotte Douglas continues to be one of the busiest airports in the world, and as air traffic increases we must work to ensure airplanes have minimal delays,” said Senator Tillis. “This grant to construct a de-icing facility and upgrade taxi lanes will bring much-needed improvements, and I am proud to have worked on the bipartisan infrastructure law to make this grant possible.”



Background:



This project widens dual taxi lanes around Concourses D and E an additional 15,300 square yards to reduce the delay of existing traffic.

This project constructs a 108,656 square yard aircraft deicing pad.

This grant funds the second phase which consists of construction of 47,136 square yards of pavement.

This project extends Taxiway F an additional 2,950 feet to reduce the delay of existing traffic.

This grant funds the third phase, which consists of paving 1,100 feet.

