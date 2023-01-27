Government and Politics

January 27, 2023

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) announced he secured a $4.4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to implement systemic Vision Zero strategies for the City of Charlotte to reduce traffic incidents through infrastructure improvements, with a focus on intersections and pedestrian-involved crashes. Project components include pedestrian hybrid beacons, a pedestrian refuge island, traffic signals, buffered bicycle lanes, leading pedestrian interval upgrades, and safe routes to school activities. The grant comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that Senator Tillis helped negotiate and pass into law.

“This grant is a big win for Charlotte and will ensure safe and reliable transportation for pedestrians around the city,” said Senator Tillis. “I was proud to advocate for this funding and help negotiate and support the bipartisan infrastructure law to bring this investment to our great state.”

This grant would fund projects along the city’s high-injury network, focusing on its highest and second highest tiers. Of these projects, 77% fall within or border an underserved community. From 2016 to 2020, 896 fatal and serious injury crashes occurred in Charlotte. Using 2017 data, people walking and bicycling were involved in fewer than 3% of all crashes yet accounted for 44% of all traffic deaths.

Senator Tillis sent a letter advocating for the award that can be found HERE.