Tillis Announces $5 Million Grant To Expand and Improve Coastal Carolina Regional Airport

Government and Politics

February 27, 2023

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) announced the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) FY2023 Airport Terminal Program is awarding Coastal Carolina Regional Airport (EWN) in New Bern a $5 million grant for terminal expansion and improvements. The improvements include the addition of two passenger boarding bridges, expansion of hold rooms, improvements to passenger and baggage screening and handling areas, and upgrades to facilitate the post-9/11 passenger and baggage screening requirements. This funding comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law which Senator Tillis helped negotiate and pass into law.

“Coastal Carolina Regional Airport serves as the ‘Gateway to the Crystal Coast and Outer Banks’ and is a critical transportation asset for local citizens and military servicemembers,” said Senator Tillis. “This grant will allow the necessary expansion and improvements needed to keep up with demand and improve the flying experience for all passengers. I was proud to advocate for this funding and am proud to have worked behind the scenes to negotiate, write, and pass the bipartisan law that is delivering this necessary grant to New Bern.”

“We are very proud to receive this grant funding for our terminal expansion project; this funding will serve to increase passenger capacity, modernize ADA compliance, and improve energy efficiency while strengthening the long-term appeal and functionality for passengers and airlines alike,” said Andrew Shorter, Airport Director, Coastal Carolina Regional Airport.

“We recognize the airport as a vital community asset and we are appreciative of the cooperation and investment from the federal government to help move this important project forward,” said Jason Jones, Chairman, Craven County Board of Commissioners.

“We are so thankful for the support of Senator Tillis in obtaining funding for EWN. Having an airport in New Bern that serves the region is an important economic driver,” said Jeffrey Oldham, Mayor of New Bern. “From tourism to our military connection, EWN is an important piece in keeping us close, convenient and connected.”