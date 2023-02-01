Tillis Announces Committee Assignments for 118th Congress

Government and Politics

February 1, 2023

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) announced that in the 118th Congress he will serve on the Senate Committees on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, Finance, Judiciary, and Veterans’ Affairs.

“I look forward to working on my committees this Congress, which cover vital priorities for North Carolinians ranging from honoring our promises to veterans to promoting limited government and fiscal and tax policies that will provide more opportunities for hardworking families and small businesses across our state,” said Senator Tillis.

“I am proud of my work on the Armed Services Committee to improve the lives of servicemembers and military families. North Carolina is the tip of the spear whenever our Armed Forces are needed across the world, and I helped secure more than $3.3 billion for North Carolina’s military installations to ensure they have the training and equipment they need for when they are called,” said Senator Tillis. “As a leader of the Personnel Subcommittee, I also worked hard to secure a number of pay raises for servicemembers, expanded health care for servicemembers and their families, and addressed the housing crisis affecting installations across the country, including Fort Bragg and Camp Lejeune. I will always be an advocate on behalf of servicemembers and military families in North Carolina and across the world, and I am excited to pass the baton to Senator Budd, who will do an outstanding job representing our great state.”

Senator Tillis’ work on the Senate Armed Services Committee includes:

Securing more than $3.3 billion for North Carolina military installations

Securing pay raises for servicemembers every year serving as Chair or Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Personnel

Addressing serious issues with the Military Housing Privatization Initiative

Addressing military sexual assault prevention and response

Expanding health care for military members and their families

Supporting military spouse employment

As a newly appointed member of the Senate Finance Committee, Senator Tillis will work with his colleagues on matters relating to: taxation, the national debt, trade agreements; Social Security, and health programs under the Social Security Act, including Medicare, Medicaid, the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), and Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF).