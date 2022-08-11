Tillis Announces Grants Totaling $60 Million to Improve North Carolina Transportation

Government and Politics

August 11, 2022

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) announced $60 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Grant Program. The grants will provide funding for six transportation projects to improve North Carolina’s transportation systems. Funding for the grants were allocated through the bipartisan infrastructure package, legislation Senator Tillis supported.

“As a member of the bipartisan infrastructure group, I worked hard to ensure the package included investments to improve North Carolina’s roads, highways, and bridges that were in desperate need of repair,” said Senator Tillis. “These grants are a big win for North Carolina, as the transportation projects will enhance the safety and connectivity of transportation systems in communities across the state.”

RAISE Grant Announcement for North Carolina:

North Carolina Department of Transportation

$10.7 million for the NCDOT to reconstruct 28 bridges across six rural Western North Carolina counties.

City of Elizabeth City

$2 million grant to Elizabeth City to engineer and design a 3.6-mile multi-use path on Weeksville Road to improve accessibility & connectivity.

Town of Wake Forest

$3.4 million grant to fund the North Carolina Regional S-Line Mobility Hub Plan.

North Carolina Department of Transportation

$20 million grant to transform the Charlotte Road to Main Street corridor into a Complete Street from Maple Street in Rutherfordton, NC to Oakland Road in Spindale, NC.

North Carolina State Ports Authority

$18 million grant to construct a new Intermodal Facility at the Port of Wilmington.

City of Winston-Salem

$6 million grant to construct an approximate 1.2-mile Long Branch Trail Extension along the NCDOT Rail corridor.