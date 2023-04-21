Tillis Applauds VA Decision to Pause Electronic Health Record System

Government and Politics

April 21, 2023

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) applauded the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) for halting the Oracle Cerner Electronic Health Record (EHR) system deployments and pre-deployment, a move that Senator Tillis had repeatedly called for.

“I am pleased to see the VA take the advice from me and my Senate colleagues to pause the implementation of this system until all issues can be resolved,” said Senator Tillis. “Efforts to modernize the VA electronic health record system are long overdue, and while I support these efforts, the transition to a modern EHR is overbudget and behind schedule, which could do more harm than good. I want the best for our veterans and will continue to advocate for a proper health record system within the VA.”

The EHR system was implemented at five medical centers since 2020 and has been a factor in the loss of veterans’ lives as well as decreased productivity and employee morale. Additionally, the system has faced system outages, put nearly 150 patients at risk and more than doubled in cost. After the VA Inspector General (IG) released a report in July outlining major concerns with the new system, VA paused further implementation of the EHR system. That pause was later extended until June of 2023.

Earlier this month, Senator Tillis co-introduced the Department of Veterans Affairs EHRM Standardization and Accountability Act to establish a rigorous list of requirements that VA must meet before the EHR system can be implemented at more VA medical centers. Senator Tillis also co-sponsored the VA Electronic Health Record Transparency Act last year to increase transparency around the Electronic Health Record Modernization program. This legislation was signed into law in July.