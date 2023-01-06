Tillis, Bipartisan Group of Senators to Visit Southwest Border, See Border Crisis Firsthand

Government and Politics

January 6, 2023

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Monday, U.S. Senators Thom Tillis (R-NC), Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ), John Cornyn (R-TX) Mark Kelly (D-AZ), James Lankford (R-OK), Chris Coons (D-DE), Jerry Moran (R-KS) and Chris Murphy (D-CT) will travel to El Paso, Texas and Yuma, Arizona to see the many challenges at the Southwest Border, meet with the brave men and women tasked with securing the border, and hear from local law enforcement, community leaders, and non-profits that accept and care for asylum seekers leaving CBP custody.

“There is a humanitarian and security crisis raging at the southern border, with historic illegal entries and massive amounts of dangerous drugs being smuggled into our country due to failed policies and enforcement coming from Washington,” said Senator Tillis. “I look forward to visiting the border again to meet with our brave Border Patrol agents, see what is happening first-hand, and discuss what solutions both parties need to put forward to fix this crisis and make our country safe and secure.”

The Senators will visit El Paso and Yuma on Monday, January 9th and Tuesday, January 10th. As part of their trip, Senators will tour various points along the border in El Paso and Southern Arizona, meet with U.S. Border Patrol and Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations, tour Border Patrol processing centers, and meet with non-profit leaders who care for asylum seekers, local government leaders, and local law enforcement personnel.