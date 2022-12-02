Tillis, Bipartisan Group of Senators Warn CCP Against Violent Crackdown on Protesters

Government and Politics

December 2, 2022

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), this week sent a bipartisan letter with nearly half of his Senate colleagues to the Chinese ambassador to the United States warning the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) regime of the consequences of a violent crackdown on peaceful protesters. Demonstrations have erupted across China in response to the CCP’s severe measures restricting freedoms to contain rising COVID-19 infections.

“The Chinese Communist Party has gone too far with their harsh ‘zero covid,’ giving the people of China no freedom in their own country,” said Senator Tillis. “With peaceful protesting erupting all over the country in opposition to these crackdowns, President Xi and the CCP should think twice before taking violent action against their own people, which is why I am proud to join many of my colleagues in sending this crucial letter.”

Read the full text of the letter here.